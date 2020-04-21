Recap: Coca-Cola Q1 Earnings

Shares of Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) fell 0.5% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 6.25% over the past year to $0.51, which beat the estimate of $0.44.

Revenue of $8,601,000,000 higher by 7.19% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $8,280,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Coca-Cola hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Apr 21, 2020

Time: 09:05 AM ET

Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.google.com%2Furl%3Fq%3Dhttps%253A%252F%252Fevent.on24.com%252Fwcc%252Fr%252F2160627%252FC560C708C306A75B53F8BAFA09C5A53C%26sa%3DD%26ust%3D1587220727702000%26usg%3DAFQjCNEZ3NQXLZZriu97RI6H8cQQZe0whw&eventid=2160627&sessionid=1&key=C560C708C306A75B53F8BAFA09C5A53C®Tag=&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $60.13

52-week low: $36.27

Price action over last quarter: down 20.27%

Company Overview

Coca-Cola is the largest nonalcoholic beverage entity in the world, owning and marketing some of the leading carbonated beverage brands, such as Coke, Fanta, and Sprite, as well as nonsparkling brands, such as Minute Maid, Georgia Coffee, and Glaceau. Operationally, the firm focuses its manufacturing efforts early in the supply chain, making the concentrate (or beverage bases) for its drinks that are then processed and distributed by its network of more than 100 bottlers. Concentrate operations represented 85% of the company's unit case volume in 2018. Coca-Cola recently expanded its presence in the hot-beverage market through its acquisition of Costa, a leading coffee company in the United Kingdom. The firm generates most of its revenue internationally.