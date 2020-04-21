8 Stocks To Watch For April 21, 2020
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Coca-Cola Co (NYSE: KO) to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $8.42 billion. Coca-Cola shares rose 0.4% to $46.70 in after-hours trading.
- IBM (NYSE: IBM) reported better-than-expected earnings for its first quarter, while sales missed estimates. IBM shares fell 3.1% to $116.70 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) to have earned $1.64 per share on revenue of $5.74 billion in the latest quarter. Netflix will release earnings after the markets close. Netflix shares rose 0.9% to $441.50 in after-hours trading.
- Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ: CDNS) issued downbeat earnings and sales guidance for the second quarter. Cadence Design shares declined 0.6% to $77.36 in the after-hours trading session.
- Before the markets open, Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.12 per share on revenue of $6.81 billion. Philip Morris shares slipped 1.1% to $76.00 in after-hours trading.
- Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE: DRI) disclosed a public offering of up to $400 million of its common stock. Darden shares dropped 2.1% to $60.48 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) to report quarterly earnings at $5.80 per share on revenue of $15.13 billion before the opening bell. Lockheed Martin shares gained 0.9% to $386.75 in after-hours trading.
- Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STLD) reported upbeat results for its first quarter on Monday. Steel Dynamics shares climbed 6.3% to $24.00 in the after-hours trading session.
