Recap: Hexcel Q1 Earnings

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) reported Q1 results Monday afternoon.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 23.81% year over year to $0.64, which missed the estimate of $0.70.

Revenue of $541,000,000 lower by 11.30% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $556,450,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: Apr 21, 2020

Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.hexcel.com%2Fevents-and-presentations%2Fdefault.aspx&eventid=2160433&sessionid=1&key=31436753D6C1233944D2C4AA05ECB903®Tag=&sourcepage=register

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $87.00

Company's 52-week low was at $28.05

Price action over last quarter: down 58.41%

Company Profile

Hexcel Corp develops and manufactures composites used in aerospace, defense, and other industrial markets. The company operates under two segments: Composite Materials and Engineered Products. It offers a wide range of adhesives, carbon fibers, and other structured materials to use in commercial and military aircraft, wind turbines, vehicles, and other industrial applications. The company has sales offices in different regions of the world to help distribute its products globally. Approximately half of its revenue comes from the United States, with the remainder split among various regions. Hexcel either markets directly to customers or uses independent distributors and manufacturer representatives.