Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Truist Financial's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 20, 2020 1:59pm   Comments
Share:

Truist Financial Corp (NYSE: TFC) shares are trading higher on Monday. The company reported better-than-expected first-quarter EPS and sales results.

Truist Financial reported quarterly earnings of 87 cents per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 67 cents. The company reported quarterly sales of $5.611 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $5.55 billion.

Truist Financial is an American bank holding company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The company was formed in December 2019 as the result of the merger of BB&T and SunTrust Banks.

Truist Financial shares traded up 3.77% at $34.66 on Monday. The stock has a 52-week range between $56.92 and $24.01.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TFC)

Earnings Scheduled For April 20, 2020
RNC Genter Capital CEO Likes Tech, Health Care, Financials In Volatile Market
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
51 Financial Services Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com