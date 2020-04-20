Why Truist Financial's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Truist Financial Corp (NYSE: TFC) shares are trading higher on Monday. The company reported better-than-expected first-quarter EPS and sales results.

Truist Financial reported quarterly earnings of 87 cents per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 67 cents. The company reported quarterly sales of $5.611 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $5.55 billion.

Truist Financial is an American bank holding company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The company was formed in December 2019 as the result of the merger of BB&T and SunTrust Banks.

Truist Financial shares traded up 3.77% at $34.66 on Monday. The stock has a 52-week range between $56.92 and $24.01.