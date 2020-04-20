Infosys: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Infosys (NYSE:INFY) fell 2% after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 7.69% over the past year to $0.14, which were in line with the estimate of $0.14.

Revenue of $3,197,000,000 rose by 4.48% year over year, which missed the estimate of $3,250,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Apr 20, 2020

Time: 04:05 AM ET

Webcast URL: https://www.infosys.com/investors/investor-services/investor-calendar.html

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $12.08

52-week low: $6.76

Price action over last quarter: down 21.88%

Company Description

Infosys is a global provider of consulting and IT services. The company was founded in 1981, employs more than 200,000 staff, and serves clients in over 40 countries. Infosys provides myriad services, including business process outsourcing, IT outsourcing, consulting and systems integration, among many others. The firm serves more than 20 industries ranging from financial services and healthcare to manufacturing and consumer packaged retail.