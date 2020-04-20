Recap: Ally Financial Q1 Earnings

Shares of Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) dropped 4% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 155.00% year over year to ($0.44), which might not be comparable to the estimate of $0.71.

Revenue of $1.412 billion, missed the estimate of $1.60 billion

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Ally Financial hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Apr 20, 2020

Time: 09:02 AM ET

Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/rcdtbd6x

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $35.42

52-week low: $10.22

Price action over last quarter: down 54.74%

Company Overview

Ally Financial Inc is a diversified financial services firm that services automotive dealers and their retail customers. The company operates as a financial holding company and a bank holding company. Its banking subsidiary, Ally Bank, caters to the direct banking market through Internet, mobile, and mail. The company reports four business segments including Automotive Finance operations, Insurance operations, Mortgage Finance operations and Corporate Finance operations.