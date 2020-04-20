Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Ally Financial Q1 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 20, 2020 8:43am   Comments
Share:

Shares of Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) dropped 4% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 155.00% year over year to ($0.44), which might not be comparable to the estimate of $0.71.

Revenue of $1.412 billion, missed the estimate of $1.60 billion

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Ally Financial hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Apr 20, 2020

Time: 09:02 AM ET

Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/rcdtbd6x

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $35.42

52-week low: $10.22

Price action over last quarter: down 54.74%

Company Overview

Ally Financial Inc is a diversified financial services firm that services automotive dealers and their retail customers. The company operates as a financial holding company and a bank holding company. Its banking subsidiary, Ally Bank, caters to the direct banking market through Internet, mobile, and mail. The company reports four business segments including Automotive Finance operations, Insurance operations, Mortgage Finance operations and Corporate Finance operations.

 

Related Articles (ALLY)

Earnings Scheduled For April 20, 2020
4 Financial Services Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
10 Financial Services Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Ally Strategist Says Fed Doing The Right Thing With Markets In Turmoil: 'A Shot In The Arm'
10 Financial Services Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com