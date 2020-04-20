Bank of Marin: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Bank of Marin (NASDAQ:BMRC) were unchanged at $31.03 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 1.85% over the past year to $0.53, which beat the estimate of $0.51.

Revenue of $24,119,000 up by 1.14% year over year, which missed the estimate of $24,500,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Apr 20, 2020

Time: 09:01 AM ET

Webcast URL: https://www.snl.com/IRW/event/4164467

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $47.77

Company's 52-week low was at $23.80

Price action over last quarter: down 31.80%

Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company. It conducts business primarily through its wholly-owned subsidiary. The Bank, provides a wide range of financial services to customers predominantly professionals, small and middle-market businesses, and individuals residing in Marin, Sonoma, Napa, San Francisco, and Alameda counties. It offers commercial and retail deposit and lending programs, personal and business checking and savings accounts and wealth management and trust services. The firm derives revenue through Wealth Management & Trust fees, Deposit account service charges, and Debit card interchange fees.