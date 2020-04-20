5 Stocks To Watch For April 20, 2020
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $5.01 billion before the opening bell. Halliburton shares declined 1.2% to $7.49 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts are expecting IBM (NYSE: IBM) to have earned $1.84 per share on revenue of $17.85 billion in the latest quarter. IBM will release earnings after the markets close. IBM shares fell 0.1% to $120.03 in after-hours trading.
- Immunic Inc (NASDAQ: IMUX) reported the resignation of its CFO, Sanjay S. Patel. Immunic shares climbed 7.4% to close at $8.25 on Friday.
- Analysts expect Lennox International Inc. (NYSE: LII) to report quarterly earnings at $1.11 per share on revenue of $767.51 million before the opening bell. Lennox shares dropped 1.7% to close at $183.88 on Friday.
- Before the markets open, M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE: MTB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.47 per share on revenue of $1.48 billion. M&T Bank shares climbed 9.5% to close at $105.48 on Friday.
