'Survivor Or Thriver': tastyworks Brings Fantasy Contests To The Stock Market

tastyworks, the leading options brokerage for active traders, alongside Andy and Landon Swan, the fintech entrepreneurs behind social sentiment data platform LikeFolio, formally announced the launch of Earnings Survivor, an exciting concept that merges the stock market with fantasy league.

“Earnings Survivor is an opportunity to introduce people to the action of earnings in a fun and simple way that anyone can play,” said Andy Swan.

The new concept allows contestants the opportunity to profit from a $250,000 freeroll trade after a 9-week season.

Each week, Earnings Survivor will present 5 companies that are about to report earnings. Contestants then figure out whether the stock prices will go up or down after earnings.

“Earnings Survivor is a crazy, challenging way for people to engage in the fringes of financial strategy,” said Tom Sosnoff, Founder and CEO of tastytrade. “I promise it’s way more fun than listening to earnings calls.”

The contestant that survives the entire season wins a $250,000 freeroll trade sponsored by the tastyworks brokerage.

“On Week 10, we’ll select a stock and all you have to do is pick the direction up or down,” said tastytrade’s Vonetta Logan. “If you’re right, you get the profits for the trade. If you’re wrong, ... we’ll still give you $1,000.”

To find out whether you’re a survivor or thriver, visit earningssurvivor.com for a chance to win a $250,000 freeroll trade.

