Recap: State Street Q1 Earnings

Shares of State Street (NYSE:STT) gained 2.5% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 34.68% year over year to $1.62, which beat the estimate of $1.35.

Revenue of $3,065,000,000 higher by 4.54% year over year, which beat the estimate of $2,900,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Apr 17, 2020

Time: 11:00 AM ET

Webcast URL: http://investors.statestreet.com/event

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $85.89

52-week low: $42.10

Price action over last quarter: down 24.98%

Company Description

State Street is a leading provider of financial services, including investment servicing, investment management, and investment research and trading. With over $34 trillion in assets under custody and administration and $3.1 trillion assets under management as of Dec. 31, 2019, State Street operates globally in more than 100 geographic markets and employs more than 40,000 worldwide.