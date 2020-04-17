Market Overview

Recap: Murphy USA Q1 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 17, 2020 7:17am
Shares of Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) were unchanged in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 1725.00% over the past year to $2.92, which beat the estimate of $2.50.

Revenue of $3,185,000,000 up by 2.21% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $3,160,000,000.

Guidance

Murphy USA hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Murphy USA hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Apr 17, 2020

Time: 09:00 AM ET

Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=http%3A%2F%2Fir.corporate.murphyusa.com%2Finvestor-relations%2Fevents-and-presentations%2Fdefault.aspx&eventid=2160283&sessionid=1&key=4194F6D5291571D386301DEAA96AA0B8&regTag=&sourcepage=register

Technicals

52-week high: $121.24

Company's 52-week low was at $78.75

Price action over last quarter: down 2.86%

Company Description

Murphy USA Inc is an American retailer of gasoline products and convenience-store merchandise operating in the United States. The stores are 100% company-operated and 90% company-owned; most are adjacent to Walmart stores. The business also contains product supply and wholesale assets, such as product distribution terminals and pipelines. Murphy is positioned in the market as a low-price, high-volume fuel retailer selling through low-cost kiosks and small stores. The stores adjacent to Walmart offer a discount program. The amount of the discount offered can vary based on many factors, including state laws.

 

