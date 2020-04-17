Market Overview

Recap: IBERIABANK Q1 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 17, 2020 7:19am   Comments
Shares of IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) were unchanged in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 61.05% year over year to $0.67.

Revenue of $294,998,000 lower by 2.64% year over year, which beat the estimate of $286,510,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

IBERIABANK hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

 

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $81.86

Company's 52-week low was at $25.65

Price action over last quarter: down 52.90%

Company Profile

Iberiabank is a bank holding company that concentrates on commercial banking in the southeastern United States. In addition, the company provides other comprehensive financial services, including retail banking, private banking, and mortgages. The company's strategy emphasizes growth, organically and through acquisitions. The company also emphasizes efficient operations through expense reduction and revenue enhancement. Iberiabank, the company's bank subsidiary, has hundreds of locations. Most of its income is net interest income. Nearly half of its commercial loan portfolio is in real estate.

 

