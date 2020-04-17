Market Overview

Recap: Regions Financial Q1 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 17, 2020 7:25am   Comments
Shares of Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) gained over 3% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share came in at $0.15.

Revenue of $1,411,000,000 fell 2.62% from the same period last year.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Regions Financial hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Apr 17, 2020

Time: 09:00 AM ET

Webcast URL: https://ir.regions.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $17.54

52-week low: $6.94

Price action over last quarter: down 42.77%

Company Profile

Regions Financial is a regional bank headquartered in Alabama, with branches primarily in the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. Regions primarily provides traditional commercial and retail banking and also offers mortgage services, asset management, wealth management, securities brokerage, insurance, and trust services.

 

Posted-In: Earnings News

