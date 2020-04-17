Recap: Regions Financial Q1 Earnings
Shares of Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) gained over 3% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share came in at $0.15.
Revenue of $1,411,000,000 fell 2.62% from the same period last year.
Looking Ahead
Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Regions Financial hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.
Conference Call Details
Date: Apr 17, 2020
Time: 09:00 AM ET
Webcast URL: https://ir.regions.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations
Recent Stock Performance
Company's 52-week high was at $17.54
52-week low: $6.94
Price action over last quarter: down 42.77%
Company Profile
Regions Financial is a regional bank headquartered in Alabama, with branches primarily in the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. Regions primarily provides traditional commercial and retail banking and also offers mortgage services, asset management, wealth management, securities brokerage, insurance, and trust services.