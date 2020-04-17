7 Stocks To Watch For April 17, 2020
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE: PG) to report quarterly earnings at $1.10 per share on revenue of $17.40 billion before the opening bell. Procter & Gamble shares rose 3.1% to $125.25 in after-hours trading.
- Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG) reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter. Intuitive Surgical shares jumped 5.6% to $539.10 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Schlumberger Limited (NYSE: SLB) to have earned $0.24 per share on revenue of $7.52 billion in the latest quarter. Schlumberger will release earnings before the markets open. Schlumberger shares gained 0.3% to $14.94 in after-hours trading.
- Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ: LULU) disclosed that Patrick Guido will resign as CFO. Lululemon shares gained 4.2% to $217.90 in the after-hours trading session.
- Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ: CUTR) reported a proposed public offering of common stock. Cutera shares jumped 10.7% to $12.00 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect State Street Corp (NYSE: STT) to report quarterly earnings at $1.35 per share on revenue of $2.90 billion before the opening bell. State Street shares gained 2.6% to $60.00 in after-hours trading.
- Stein Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMRT) reported a mutual termination of merger agreement with Kingswood. Stein Mart shares dipped 34.2% to $0.23 in the after-hours trading session.
