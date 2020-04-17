7 Stocks To Watch For April 17, 2020

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE: PG) to report quarterly earnings at $1.10 per share on revenue of $17.40 billion before the opening bell. Procter & Gamble shares rose 3.1% to $125.25 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: PG) to report quarterly earnings at $1.10 per share on revenue of $17.40 billion before the opening bell. Procter & Gamble shares rose 3.1% to $125.25 in after-hours trading. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG) reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter. Intuitive Surgical shares jumped 5.6% to $539.10 in the after-hours trading session.

(NASDAQ: ISRG) reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter. Intuitive Surgical shares jumped 5.6% to $539.10 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts are expecting Schlumberger Limited (NYSE: SLB) to have earned $0.24 per share on revenue of $7.52 billion in the latest quarter. Schlumberger will release earnings before the markets open. Schlumberger shares gained 0.3% to $14.94 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: SLB) to have earned $0.24 per share on revenue of $7.52 billion in the latest quarter. Schlumberger will release earnings before the markets open. Schlumberger shares gained 0.3% to $14.94 in after-hours trading. Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ: LULU) disclosed that Patrick Guido will resign as CFO. Lululemon shares gained 4.2% to $217.90 in the after-hours trading session.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor