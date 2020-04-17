Earnings Scheduled For April 17, 2020
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE: PG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.10 per share on revenue of $17.40 billion.
- Schlumberger Limited (NYSE: SLB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $7.52 billion.
- Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE: RF) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $1.46 billion.
- State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.35 per share on revenue of $2.90 billion.
- Kansas City Southern (NYSE: KSU) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.78 per share on revenue of $717.61 million.
- Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CFG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $1.61 billion.
- Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE: MUSA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.50 per share on revenue of $3.16 billion.
- IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ: IBKC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.35 per share on revenue of $287.13 million.
- Acme United Corporation (NYSE: ACU) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $32.47 million.
