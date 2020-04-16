Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Rite Aid's Stock Is Trading Lower Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 16, 2020 3:24pm   Comments
Share:
Why Rite Aid's Stock Is Trading Lower Today

Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) shares are trading sharply lower on Thursday after the company reported a much wider than expected fourth-quarter earnings loss.

Adjusted EPS came in at a loss of 37 cents, which missed the estimate by 22 cents. Sales came in at $5.73 billion, which beat the $5.59 billion estimate.

The company also issued fiscal year 2021 sales guidance above analyst estimates.

The company shares were trading down 22.03% at $11.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 52-week high of $23.88 and a 52-week low of $5.04.

Related Links:

Rite Aid Reports Q3 Earnings Beat, Raises Guidance; Shares Up 20%

Rite Aid Reports Mixed Q2 Earnings, New CEO Says Pharmacy Chain 'Acting With Urgency'

Image: Mike Mozart, Flickr

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (RAD)

Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Rite Aid Falls On Wider Q4 Loss; ThermoGenesis Shares Gain
52 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
52 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
52 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Mid-Day Market Update: NASDAQ Jumps 1.8%; Edison Nation Shares Spike Higher
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Mostly Lower; Morgan Stanley Misses Q1 Expectations
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga