Why Rite Aid's Stock Is Trading Lower Today

Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) shares are trading sharply lower on Thursday after the company reported a much wider than expected fourth-quarter earnings loss.

Adjusted EPS came in at a loss of 37 cents, which missed the estimate by 22 cents. Sales came in at $5.73 billion, which beat the $5.59 billion estimate.

The company also issued fiscal year 2021 sales guidance above analyst estimates.

The company shares were trading down 22.03% at $11.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 52-week high of $23.88 and a 52-week low of $5.04.

Related Links:

Rite Aid Reports Q3 Earnings Beat, Raises Guidance; Shares Up 20%

Rite Aid Reports Mixed Q2 Earnings, New CEO Says Pharmacy Chain 'Acting With Urgency'

Image: Mike Mozart, Flickr