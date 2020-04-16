Why Rite Aid's Stock Is Trading Lower Today
Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) shares are trading sharply lower on Thursday after the company reported a much wider than expected fourth-quarter earnings loss.
Adjusted EPS came in at a loss of 37 cents, which missed the estimate by 22 cents. Sales came in at $5.73 billion, which beat the $5.59 billion estimate.
The company also issued fiscal year 2021 sales guidance above analyst estimates.
The company shares were trading down 22.03% at $11.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 52-week high of $23.88 and a 52-week low of $5.04.
