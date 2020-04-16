Recap: Badger Meter Q1 Earnings

Shares of Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) were unchanged in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 10.81% year over year to $0.41, which beat the estimate of $0.36.

Revenue of $108,508,000 higher by 3.46% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $106,670,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Apr 16, 2020

Time: 09:03 AM ET

Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.badgermeter.com%2Fevents-and-presentations%2Fdefault.aspx&eventid=2156688&sessionid=1&key=3100FB1EC20A0AFB9B27245475DF9353®Tag=&sourcepage=register

Technicals

52-week high: $70.83

Company's 52-week low was at $41.50

Price action over last quarter: down 18.98%

Company Profile

Badger Meter Inc is a manufacturer and marketer of products incorporating flow measurement, control and communication solutions. The company's products measure water, oil, chemicals and other fluids, provide and communicate timely measurement data. Badger's product lines include two categories: sales of water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities (municipal water), and sales of meters to various industries for water and other fluids (flow instrumentation). It derives most of its revenues from the United States.