Home BancShares: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Home BancShares (NASDAQ:HOMB) were unchanged at $11.80 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 2.38% over the past year to $0.43, which beat the estimate of $0.40.

Revenue of $162,652,000 less by 0.30% year over year, which missed the estimate of $163,240,000.

Guidance

Home BancShares hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Apr 16, 2020

Time: 11:03 PM ET

Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/homb/mediaframe/36366/indexr.html

Technicals

52-week high: $21.04

52-week low: $9.71

Price action over last quarter: down 42.24%

Company Overview

Home BancShares is a bank holding company that primarily operates through its wholly owned community bank subsidiary, Centennial Bank. The bank provides a broad range of commercial and retail banking, as well as related financial services, to a diverse customer base. Its customer base includes businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. The company's loan portfolio, while diversified, is typically between half and two thirds in commercial real estate loans. The company's strategy emphasizes growth, both through strategic acquisitions and organically within its existing markets. The bank also emphasizes attracting experienced bankers, strong credit quality, and a solid balance sheet. The bank's main source of net revenue is net interest income.