Recap: Abbott Laboratories Q1 Earnings

Benzinga Insights  
April 16, 2020 7:57am   Comments
Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) rose 2% in pre-market trading after the company reported upbeat Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 3.17% year over year to $0.65, which beat the estimate of $0.58.

Revenue of $7,726,000,000 higher by 2.53% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $7,340,000,000.

Guidance

Abbott Laboratories hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Apr 16, 2020

Time: 06:02 AM ET

Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/c2a9bt93

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $92.45

52-week low: $61.61

Price action over last quarter: Up 2.83%

Company Description

Abbott manufactures and markets medical devices, adult and pediatric nutritional products, diagnostic equipment and testing kits, and branded generic drugs. Products include pacemakers, implantable cardioverter defibrillators, neuromodulation devices, coronary stents, catheters, infant formula, nutritional liquids for adults, and immunoassays and point-of-care diagnostic equipment. Abbott derives approximately 60% of sales outside the United States.

 

