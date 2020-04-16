Recap: Sonoco Products Q1 Earnings

Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) rose 0.2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 10.59% over the past year to $0.94, which beat the estimate of $0.83.

Revenue of $1,303,000,000 less by 3.62% year over year, which missed the estimate of $1,360,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Q2 EPS expected between $0.73 and $0.83.

Sonoco Products hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Feb 13, 2020

Time: 07:04 AM ET

Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/dj6bi7hq

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $66.57

Company's 52-week low was at $37.30

Price action over last quarter: down 14.30%

Company Description

Over its 100-year-plus history, Sonoco Products has steadily assembled a diverse portfolio of industrial and consumer packaging product offerings such as flexible and rigid plastics, reels and spools, pallets, and composite cans. The company serves a variety of consumer and industrial end markets throughout North America. Sonoco has raised its dividend each year for more than 30 years.