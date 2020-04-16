Recap: Bank of New York Mellon Q1 Earnings

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) gained 2.5% in pre-market trading after the company reported upbeat Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 11.70% over the past year to $1.05, which beat the estimate of $0.88.

Revenue of $4,108,000,000 rose by 5.36% year over year, which beat the estimate of $3,850,000,000.

Guidance

Bank of New York Mellon hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Apr 16, 2020

Time: 01:03 AM ET

Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/bk/mediaframe/35796/indexr.html

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $53.60

Company's 52-week low was at $26.40

Price action over last quarter: down 24.99%

Company Description

BNY Mellon is a global investment company involved in the management and servicing of financial assets throughout the investment lifecycle. The bank provides financial services for institutions, corporations, and individual investors, and delivers investment management and investment services in 35 countries and more than 100 markets. BNY Mellon is the largest global custody bank in the world, with over $37 trillion in under custody and administration (as of December 2019), and can act as a single point of contact for clients looking to create, trade, hold, manage, service, distribute, or restructure investment.