Recap: Bank of New York Mellon Q1 Earnings
Shares of Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) gained 2.5% in pre-market trading after the company reported upbeat Q1 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share increased 11.70% over the past year to $1.05, which beat the estimate of $0.88.
Revenue of $4,108,000,000 rose by 5.36% year over year, which beat the estimate of $3,850,000,000.
Guidance
Bank of New York Mellon hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.
Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Conference Call Details
Date: Apr 16, 2020
Time: 01:03 AM ET
Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/bk/mediaframe/35796/indexr.html
Price Action
Company's 52-week high was at $53.60
Company's 52-week low was at $26.40
Price action over last quarter: down 24.99%
Company Description
BNY Mellon is a global investment company involved in the management and servicing of financial assets throughout the investment lifecycle. The bank provides financial services for institutions, corporations, and individual investors, and delivers investment management and investment services in 35 countries and more than 100 markets. BNY Mellon is the largest global custody bank in the world, with over $37 trillion in under custody and administration (as of December 2019), and can act as a single point of contact for clients looking to create, trade, hold, manage, service, distribute, or restructure investment.