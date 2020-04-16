Market Overview

Recap: BlackRock Q1 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 16, 2020 7:01am   Comments
Shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) gained 0.7% in pre-market trading after the company reported upbeat Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 0.15% year over year to $6.60, which beat the estimate of $6.39.

Revenue of $3,710,000,000 up by 10.88% year over year, which beat the estimate of $3,580,000,000.

Outlook

BlackRock hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

BlackRock hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Apr 16, 2020

Time: 10:01 AM ET

Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fir.blackrock.com%2Fnews-and-events%2Fevents-and-presentations%2Fdefault.aspx&eventid=2261172&sessionid=1&key=EBC14FAEB8318516315DB5EDF8530490&regTag=&sourcepage=register

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $576.81

52-week low: $323.98

Price action over last quarter: down 17.18%

Company Profile

BlackRock is the largest asset manager in the world, with $7.430 trillion in AUM at the end of 2019. Product mix is fairly diverse, with 51% of the firm's managed assets in equity strategies, 31% in fixed income, 8% in multi-asset class, 7% in money market funds, and 2% in alternatives. Passive strategies account for around two thirds of long-term AUM, with the company's iShares ETF platform maintaining a leading market share domestically and on a global basis. Product distribution is weighted more toward institutional clients, which by our calculations account for close to 80% of AUM. BlackRock is also geographically diverse, with clients in more than 100 countries and more than one third of managed assets coming from investors domiciled outside the U.S. and Canada.

 

