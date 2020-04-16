Market Overview

7 Stocks To Watch For April 16, 2020

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 16, 2020 5:03am   Comments
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) to report quarterly earnings at $1.14 per share on revenue of $9.73 billion before the opening bell. Morgan Stanley shares fell 1.4% to $37.87 in after-hours trading.
  • Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) reported stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter. Bed Bath & Beyond shares jumped 11.3% to $4.94 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG) to have earned $2.69 per share on revenue of $1.07 billion in the latest quarter. Intuitive Surgical will release earnings after the markets close. Intuitive Surgical shares rose 0.6% to close at $511.00 on Wednesday.
  • GoPro Inc (NASDAQ: GPRO) announced plans to cut more than 20% of its workforce. GoPro reported preliminary Q1 sales of $119 million, versus analysts’ estimates of $148 million. GoPro shares fell 3% to $2.58 in the after-hours trading session.

  • Before the markets open, BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $6.45 per share on revenue of $3.60 billion. BlackRock shares dropped 3.3% to close at $443.07 on Wednesday.
  • Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ: ARCT) reported a common stock offering. Arcturus Therapeutics shares fell 4.4% to $17.20 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $7.71 billion before the opening bell. Abbott shares gained 2.2% to $92.94 in after-hours trading.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

