7 Stocks To Watch For April 16, 2020

Wall Street expects Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) to report quarterly earnings at $1.14 per share on revenue of $9.73 billion before the opening bell. Morgan Stanley shares fell 1.4% to $37.87 in after-hours trading.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) reported stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter. Bed Bath & Beyond shares jumped 11.3% to $4.94 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG) to have earned $2.69 per share on revenue of $1.07 billion in the latest quarter. Intuitive Surgical will release earnings after the markets close. Intuitive Surgical shares rose 0.6% to close at $511.00 on Wednesday.

(NASDAQ: ISRG) to have earned $2.69 per share on revenue of $1.07 billion in the latest quarter. Intuitive Surgical will release earnings after the markets close. Intuitive Surgical shares rose 0.6% to close at $511.00 on Wednesday. GoPro Inc (NASDAQ: GPRO) announced plans to cut more than 20% of its workforce. GoPro reported preliminary Q1 sales of $119 million, versus analysts’ estimates of $148 million. GoPro shares fell 3% to $2.58 in the after-hours trading session.

