Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Earnings Scheduled For April 16, 2020

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 16, 2020 4:46am   Comments
Share:
Earnings Scheduled For April 16, 2020

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $7.71 billion.
  • Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.14 per share on revenue of $9.73 billion.
  • BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $6.45 per share on revenue of $3.60 billion.
  • KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $1.57 billion.
  • The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.94 per share on revenue of $3.89 billion.
  • Sonoco Products Company (NYSE: SON) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $1.36 billion.
  • Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $5.59 billion.
  • Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: IIIN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $100.28 million.
  • Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE: BMI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $108.17 million.
  • Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE: TSM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $10.11 billion.
  • Home Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOMB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $163.81 million.
  • Vale S.A. (NYSE: VALE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $7.67 billion.
  • The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ: LOVE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $90.64 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $2.69 per share on revenue of $1.07 billion.
  • Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE: WAL) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.11 per share on revenue of $286.56 million.
  • Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ: MRTN) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $210.75 million.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ABT + BK)

Every Member Of Trump's 'Great American Economic Revival' Industry Groups
Financials, Healthcare In Eye Of Earnings Hurricane Ahead, With Bank CEOs In Spotlight
The Week Ahead In Biotech: Urogen FDA Decision, Amarin, J&J Earnings And More COVID-19 Updates
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For April 9, 2020
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
Materials Stocks See More Interest Amid Hopes for Federal Infrastructure Spending
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings ScheduledEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga