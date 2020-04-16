Earnings Scheduled For April 16, 2020
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $7.71 billion.
- Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.14 per share on revenue of $9.73 billion.
- BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $6.45 per share on revenue of $3.60 billion.
- KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $1.57 billion.
- The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.94 per share on revenue of $3.89 billion.
- Sonoco Products Company (NYSE: SON) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $1.36 billion.
- Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $5.59 billion.
- Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: IIIN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $100.28 million.
- Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE: BMI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $108.17 million.
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE: TSM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $10.11 billion.
- Home Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOMB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $163.81 million.
- Vale S.A. (NYSE: VALE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $7.67 billion.
- The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ: LOVE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $90.64 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $2.69 per share on revenue of $1.07 billion.
- Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE: WAL) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.11 per share on revenue of $286.56 million.
- Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ: MRTN) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $210.75 million.
