Today's Pickup: Will Canada Deploy Rapid COVID-19 Test Kits To US Border?

The Spartan Cube, a portable Canadian COVID-19 test kit that promises results in under an hour, could have applications at border crossing and airports.

Canada's federal and provincial governments have ordered thousands of Spartan Bioscience's COVID-19 test kits consisting of a coffee cup-sized device that analyzes proprietary cartridges and swabs.

"The automated test can be operated by non-laboratory personnel in settings such as airports, border crossings, doctors' offices, pharmacies, clinics and remote communities," the Ottawa-based company said in a statement.

But it remains to be seen if Canada's federal government will deploy the kits to its land border crossings – largely dominated by commercial truck traffic. A spokesperson for the Canada Border Services Agency said any additional COVID-19 measures could be based on the recommendation of the federal Public Health Agency.

The agency did not immediately return FreightWaves' request for comment.

Did you know?

72,135 truck drivers entered Canada from the U.S. last week (April 6-12), according to the Canada Border Services Agency. That represents a 9.4% drop from a week earlier. Keep in mind that Good Friday and Easter likely contributed to some of that decline.

Quotable:

"March started off strong, and then, of course, we encountered the very unexpected chain of events that took place around the world."

– P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTSI) CEO and President Dan Cushman on the company's first-quarter financial results.

In other news:

Panic buying may not translate into carrier profits

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: JBHT) recent earnings report suggests that the surge in panic buying in response to COVID-19 may not help carriers' profits despite higher volumes. (Business insider)

Trucker rescued as tractor dangles over river

Firefighters in Virginia pulled a truck driver to safety after a wind gust almost blew his tractor-trailer off a bridge, leaving it hanging over a river. (WHDH)

Illinois flatbed carrier moving to new HQ, hiring drivers

The CEO of flatbed carrier G.T. Express says the company plans to invest up to $1 million in its new headquarters and is recruiting new drivers. (Daily Journal)

Cologne-Bonn airport plays a key freight role in COVID-19 crisis

Cargo carriers boosting presence at Cologne-Bonn Airport in Germany as COVID-19 fuels demand. (Airport Business)

Final thoughts:

The Spartan Cube could also have applications at trucking companies keen to test cross-border drivers. The manufacturer is prioritizing government orders but has been inundated with requests by Canadian companies, CEO Paul Lem told The Globe and Mail.

For now, the company isn't taking orders outside Canada, Lem said.

Image: Spartan Bioscience