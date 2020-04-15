Recap: Citigroup Q1 Earnings
Shares of Citigroup (NYSE:C) dropped over 3% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share fell 43.32% over the past year to $1.06, which beat the estimate of $1.04.
Revenue of $20,731,000,000 rose by 11.60% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $19,010,000,000.
Looking Ahead
Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Citigroup hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.
Details Of The Call
Date: Apr 15, 2020
Time: 10:04 AM ET
Webcast URL: https://www.citigroup.com/citi/investor/pres.htm
Technicals
Company's 52-week high was at $83.11
Company's 52-week low was at $32.00
Price action over last quarter: down 45.78%
Company Overview
Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company doing business in more than 100 countries and jurisdictions. Citigroup's operations are organized into two primary segments, the global consumer banking segment, which provides basic branch banking around the world, and the institutional clients group, which provides large customers around the globe with investment banking, cash management, and other products and services.