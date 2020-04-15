Market Overview

Recap: Citigroup Q1 Earnings

April 15, 2020 8:36am   Comments
Shares of Citigroup (NYSE:C) dropped over 3% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 43.32% over the past year to $1.06, which beat the estimate of $1.04.

Revenue of $20,731,000,000 rose by 11.60% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $19,010,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Citigroup hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Apr 15, 2020

Time: 10:04 AM ET

Webcast URL: https://www.citigroup.com/citi/investor/pres.htm

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $83.11

Company's 52-week low was at $32.00

Price action over last quarter: down 45.78%

Company Overview

Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company doing business in more than 100 countries and jurisdictions. Citigroup's operations are organized into two primary segments, the global consumer banking segment, which provides basic branch banking around the world, and the institutional clients group, which provides large customers around the globe with investment banking, cash management, and other products and services.

 

Posted-In: Earnings News

