Goldman Sachs Group: Q1 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 15, 2020 7:39am   Comments
Shares of Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) dropped 2% in pre-market trading after the bank reported mixed Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 45.53% year over year to $3.11, which missed the estimate of $3.35.

Revenue of $8,743,000,000 lower by 0.73% year over year, which beat the estimate of $8,120,000,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Jan 15, 2020

Time: 07:01 AM ET

Webcast URL: https://www.goldmansachs.com/investor-relations/index.html

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $250.46

Company's 52-week low was at $130.85

Price action over last quarter: down 29.72%

Company Overview

Goldman Sachs is a global investment banking firm whose activities are organized into investment banking (20% of net revenue), global markets (40% of net revenue), asset management (25% of net revenue), and consumer and wealth management (15% of net revenue) segments. Approximately 60% of the company's net revenue is generated in the Americas, 15% in Asia, and 25% in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. In 2008, Goldman reorganized itself as a financial holding company regulated by the Federal Reserve System.

 

