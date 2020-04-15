Market Overview

TuanChe: Q4 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 15, 2020 7:18am   Comments
Shares of TuanChe (NASDAQ:TC) were unchanged in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 400.00% year over year to ($0.03).

Revenue of $26,260,000 was down by 20.26% from the same period last year.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Q1 revenue expected to be between $1,293,000 and $1,436,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Apr 15, 2020

Time: 07:04 AM ET

Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/tc/mediaframe/36418/indexr.html

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $7.66

52-week low: $1.12

Price action over last quarter: down 0.64%

Company Description

TuanChe Ltd is an omnichannel automotive marketplace in China. The company operates in two business divisions including Integrated marketing solutions and Virtual dealership services. It organizes auto shows, which aim at facilitating transactions between consumers and auto dealers that includes auto dealers, automakers and automotive service providers. It provides services through its online platform and offline events. Geographically the company generates revenue from the China market.

 

