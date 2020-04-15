Wipro: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Wipro (NYSE:WIT) gained 3% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were flat 0.00% over the past year to $0.06, which were in line with the estimate of $0.06.

Revenue of $2,135,000,000 was down by 1.61% year over year.

Outlook

Wipro hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Apr 15, 2020

Time: 07:04 AM ET

Webcast URL: https://www.wipro.com/investors/events/

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $4.62

Company's 52-week low was at $2.52

Price action over last quarter: down 17.55%

Company Description

Established in 1945, Wipro has grown to become one of the world's largest IT services vendors, providing services such as systems integration, IT outsourcing, business process outsourcing, and consulting, among others. The firm employs more than 170,000 staff, operates in more than 50 countries, and serves six primary business segments composed of 27 industry verticals.