iMedia Brands: Q4 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 15, 2020 6:59am   Comments
Shares of iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) were unchanged in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 1433.33% year over year to ($2.30).

Revenue of $123,639,000 lower by 21.56% year over year, which missed the estimate of $137,400,000.

Guidance

iMedia Brands hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Apr 15, 2020

Time: 10:04 PM ET

Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fpro.benzinga.com%2Fdashboard%2F&eventid=2151043&sessionid=1&key=FE7EDF5B3879CF159727550C8686841D&regTag=&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $5.45

Company's 52-week low was at $0.37

Price action over last quarter: down 64.73%

Company Overview

iMedia Brands Inc is a global interactive media company that manages a portfolio of shopping television networks and web service businesses, primarily in North America, for English and Spanish speaking audiences. It's brand portfolio spans multiple business models and product categories and includes ShopHQ, iMedia Web Services, Bulldog Shopping Network, and LaVenta Shopping Network.

 

