7 Stocks To Watch For April 15, 2020
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Citigroup Inc (NYSE: C) to report quarterly earnings at $1.46 per share on revenue of $19.05 billion before the opening bell. Citigroup shares slipped 1.3% to $44.85 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts expect Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) to post quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $3.08 billion after the closing bell. Bed Bath & Beyond shares gained 1.9% to close at $5.37 on Tuesday.
- J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ: JBHT) reported downbeat earnings for its first quarter, while sales exceeded views. J B Hunt shares climbed 4.7% to $102.50 in the after-hours trading session.
- Before the markets open, UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE: UNH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.64 per share on revenue of $64.33 billion. UnitedHealth shares gained 0.2% to $270.96 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts are expecting Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC) to have earned $0.46 per share on revenue of $22.91 billion in the latest quarter. Bank of America will release earnings before the markets open. Bank of America shares rose 0.1% to $23.74 in after-hours trading.
- Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE: TDOC) reported strong preliminary sales for its first quarter. Teladoc Health shares gained 2.1% to $160.63 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS) to report quarterly earnings at $3.35 per share on revenue of $8.12 billion before the opening bell. Goldman Sachs shares declined 0.1% to $177.99 in after-hours trading.
