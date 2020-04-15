Market Overview

Earnings Scheduled For April 15, 2020

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 15, 2020 4:53am   Comments
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE: GS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.35 per share on revenue of $8.12 billion.
  • UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE: UNH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.64 per share on revenue of $64.33 billion.
  • Citigroup Inc. (NYSE: C) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.46 per share on revenue of $19.05 billion.
  • Bank of America Corporation (NYSE: BAC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $22.91 billion.
  • U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $5.57 billion.
  • The Progressive Corporation (NYSE: PGR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.53 per share on revenue of $10.32 billion.
  • The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: PNC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.77 per share on revenue of $4.38 billion.
  • ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.33 per share on revenue of $2.70 billion.
  • Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $2.15 billion.
  • The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $2.63 billion.
  • TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ: TC) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.71 per share on revenue of $180.67 million.
  • iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMBI) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.63 per share on revenue of $137.40 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $3.08 billion.
  • Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: LAKE) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $26.36 million.
  • Mitcham Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: MIND) is projected to post earnings for its fourth quarter.

