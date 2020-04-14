Tuesday's Market Minute: Earnings Season Begins Again

Earnings season kicks off this morning with the big banks, often used as a bellwether for consumer health and the broader economy. During this quarter, as buzzwords like recession, and even depression, start working into discussion, it is important to take a moment to look at the financial breakdown. Which companies planned well enough for a slowdown? Which are benefiting from a prolonged shutdown? Which have enough infrastructure, or a wide enough reach, to maintain customers? Since the virus hit so hard and fast, it may not be enough to judge based on the EPS or the revenue.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) missed EPS estimates this morning with $0.78 vs $1.84 expected, and suspended its buyback program. However, its assets under management rose 7%, and it expects full year net interest income to be $55.5B instead of its previously estimated $57B, which isn't a far drop. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) on the other hand, beat on top and bottom line and raised its dividend by 6.3%, but also lowered full year guidance significantly.