Fastenal: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) gained more than 4% in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 48.53% year over year to $0.35, which beat the estimate of $0.34.

Revenue of $1,367,000,000 rose by 4.43% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,360,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Fastenal hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Apr 14, 2020

Time: 09:01 AM ET

Webcast URL: https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/fstn/mediaframe/36326/indexl.html

Technicals

52-week high: $71.88

52-week low: $26.71

Price action over last quarter: down 9.85%

Company Profile

Fastenal opened its first fastener store in 1967 in Winona, Minnesota. Since then, Fastenal has greatly expanded its footprint as well as its products and services. Today, Fastenal serves its 400,000 active customers through approximately 2,100 stores, over 1,110 on-site locations, and 14 distribution centers. Since 1993, the company has added other product categories, but fasteners remain its largest category at about 30%-35% of sales. Fastenal also offers customers supply-chain solutions, such as vending and vendor-managed inventory.