5 Stocks To Watch For April 14, 2020
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) to report quarterly earnings at $1.84 per share on revenue of $29.67 billion before the opening bell. JPMorgan shares rose 0.9% to $99.10 in after-hours trading.
- Roku Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) disclosed that it added around 3 million new users in the first quarter and issued strong sales forecast for the first quarter. Roku shares jumped 11.2% to $107.40 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) to have earned $1.99 per share on revenue of $19.44 billion in the latest quarter. Johnson & Johnson will release earnings before the markets open. Johnson & Johnson shares gained 0.9% to $141.00 in after-hours trading.
- Inspire Medical Systems Inc (NYSE: INSP) reported commencement of $75 million common stock offering. The company withdrew its FY20 guidance and said it expects Q1 sales of $21.3 million. Inspire Medical shares dropped 4.2% to $60.71 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC) to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $19.35 billion before the opening bell. Wells Fargo shares climbed 1.1% to $31.77 in after-hours trading.
