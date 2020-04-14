5 Stocks To Watch For April 14, 2020

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) to report quarterly earnings at $1.84 per share on revenue of $29.67 billion before the opening bell. JPMorgan shares rose 0.9% to $99.10 in after-hours trading.

Roku Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) disclosed that it added around 3 million new users in the first quarter and issued strong sales forecast for the first quarter. Roku shares jumped 11.2% to $107.40 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) to have earned $1.99 per share on revenue of $19.44 billion in the latest quarter. Johnson & Johnson will release earnings before the markets open. Johnson & Johnson shares gained 0.9% to $141.00 in after-hours trading.

