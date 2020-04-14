Earnings Scheduled For April 14, 2020
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.84 per share on revenue of $29.67 billion.
- Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.99 per share on revenue of $19.44 billion.
- Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $19.35 billion.
- Fastenal Company (NASDAQ: FAST) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $1.36 billion.
- First Republic Bank (NYSE: FRC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.02 per share on revenue of $873.29 million.
- Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ: CONN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $412.09 million.
- Hooker Furniture Corporation (NASDAQ: HOFT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $163.72 million.
- GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE: GHG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.02 per share on revenue of $873.29 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: JBHT) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.01 per share on revenue of $2.20 billion.
- GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: GVP) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $20.40 million.
- Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRUS) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $19.53 million.
