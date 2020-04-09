5 Stocks To Watch For April 9, 2020

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Conn's Inc (NASDAQ: CONN) to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $412.09 million before the opening bell. Conn's shares fell 0.2% to $4.75 in pre-market trading.

(NASDAQ: CONN) to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $412.09 million before the opening bell. Conn's shares fell 0.2% to $4.75 in pre-market trading. Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) reported that its video-on-demand service Disney+ had crossed 50 million subscribers globally. Disney shares gained 6.4% to $107.50 in the pre-market trading session.

(NYSE: DIS) reported that its video-on-demand service Disney+ had crossed 50 million subscribers globally. Disney shares gained 6.4% to $107.50 in the pre-market trading session. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) issued weak preliminary earnings forecast for the second quarter. Starbucks has withdrawn its outlook for FY 2020. The company had $2.5 billion of cash and cash equivalents on its balance sheet at the end of the second-quarter. Starbucks shares fell 1.5% to $70.48 in the pre-market trading session.

