Earnings Scheduled For April 9, 2020

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 09, 2020 4:42am   Comments
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ: CONN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $412.09 million.
  • Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ: TOUR) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.70 per share on revenue of $447.00 million.
  • Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE: BDR) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
  • Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE: SJR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $1.01 billion.
  • WD-40 Company (NASDAQ: WDFC) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.21 per share on revenue of $103.10 million.
  • Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLP) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $9.86 million.
  • PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ: PAVM) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.11 per share.
  • SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ: LEDS) is expected to post earnings for its second quarter.

