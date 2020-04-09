Earnings Scheduled For April 9, 2020
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ: CONN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $412.09 million.
- Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ: TOUR) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.70 per share on revenue of $447.00 million.
- Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE: BDR) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
- Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE: SJR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $1.01 billion.
- WD-40 Company (NASDAQ: WDFC) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.21 per share on revenue of $103.10 million.
- Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLP) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $9.86 million.
- PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ: PAVM) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.11 per share.
- SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ: LEDS) is expected to post earnings for its second quarter.
