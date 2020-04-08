Recap: RPM International Q3 Earnings

Shares of RPM International (NYSE:RPM) gained 3% after the company reported upbeat Q3 earnings.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 64.29% over the past year to $0.23, which beat the estimate of $0.21.

Revenue of $1,174,000,000 higher by 2.89% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $1,180,000,000.

Outlook

RPM International hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

RPM International hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Apr 08, 2020

Time: 03:01 PM ET

Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/72wjcdtg

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $77.47

Company's 52-week low was at $42.85

Price action over last quarter: down 14.46%

Company Overview

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells a variety of paints, coatings, and adhesives. The firm organizes itself into three segments based on product type. The industrial segment, which generates around half of total revenue, sells construction chemicals, roofing systems, and weatherproofing sealants. The specialty segment sells industrial equipment, colorants, exterior finishes, and edible coatings for the food and pharmaceutical industry. Products in both the industrial and specialty segments are sold directly to contractors, distributors, and industrial manufacturers within the construction industry. The consumer segment sells paints, nail care enamels, caulks, adhesives, sealants, and wood stains to home improvement retail stores. The majority of revenue comes from North America.