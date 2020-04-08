Recap: MSC Industrial Direct Co Q2 Earnings
Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co (NYSE:MSM) rose 3% after the company reported Q2 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share fell 19.35% year over year to $1.00, which were in line with the estimate of $1.00.
Revenue of $786,094,000 less by 4.48% year over year, which missed the estimate of $789,680,000.
Looking Ahead
MSC Industrial Direct Co hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.
MSC Industrial Direct Co hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.
Conference Call Details
Date: Apr 08, 2020
Time: 10:05 AM ET
Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1037/33502
Recent Stock Performance
52-week high: $86.16
52-week low: $44.93
Price action over last quarter: down 22.92%
Company Overview
MSC Industrial Direct is a value-added industrial distributor with a focus on metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services. The company offers 1.7 million products through a distribution network of almost 100 branches and 12 fulfillment centers. Although MSC has a presence in Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom, the company primarily operates in the United States. In fiscal 2019, 96% of the firm's $3.4 billion of sales was generated in the U.S.