Recap: MSC Industrial Direct Co Q2 Earnings

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co (NYSE:MSM) rose 3% after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 19.35% year over year to $1.00, which were in line with the estimate of $1.00.

Revenue of $786,094,000 less by 4.48% year over year, which missed the estimate of $789,680,000.

Looking Ahead

MSC Industrial Direct Co hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

MSC Industrial Direct Co hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Apr 08, 2020

Time: 10:05 AM ET

Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1037/33502

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $86.16

52-week low: $44.93

Price action over last quarter: down 22.92%

Company Overview

MSC Industrial Direct is a value-added industrial distributor with a focus on metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services. The company offers 1.7 million products through a distribution network of almost 100 branches and 12 fulfillment centers. Although MSC has a presence in Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom, the company primarily operates in the United States. In fiscal 2019, 96% of the firm's $3.4 billion of sales was generated in the U.S.