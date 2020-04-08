Recap: Teligent Q4 Earnings

Shares of Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) rose 11% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 5.56% year over year to ($0.17), which missed the estimate of ($0.02).

Revenue of $15,967,000 lower by 4.83% year over year, which missed the estimate of $19,510,000.

Looking Ahead

Teligent hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Teligent hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Apr 08, 2020

Time: 08:05 AM ET

Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/wv4e8pvd

Technicals

52-week high: $1.13

52-week low: $0.19

Price action over last quarter: down 47.57%

Company Profile

Teligent Inc is a specialty generic pharmaceutical company. Teligent develops, manufactures, and sells (under its own label) topical, injectable, complex, and ophthalmic pharmaceutical products in the U.S. and Canada. The product portfolio consists of hospital-based sterile injectable products and topical products (creams like Synalar and Spectazole; lotions like Kenalog; ointments like Topicort and Kenalog; and topical solutions like Pennsaid and Xylocaine). The company also offers services to the pharmaceutical, over-the-counter, and cosmetic markets.