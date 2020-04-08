5 Stocks To Watch For April 8, 2020

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects RPM International Inc. (NYSE: RPM) to post quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $1.18 billion before the opening bell. RPM shares gained 1.4% to $63.30 in after-hours trading.

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNMK) raised its sales guidance for 2020. GenMark said it now expects FY20 sales of $112 million to $122 million, up from earlier estimates of $100 million to $110 million. GenMark Diagnostics shares climbed 30.4% to $5.87 in the after-hours trading session.

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSMT) reported a 17.1% rise in its net merchandise sales in March, while same-store sales increased 15.7%. PriceSmart is expected to release its quarterly results after the closing bell today. Analysts are expecting the company to have earned $0.81 per share on revenue of $895.46 million in the latest quarter. PriceSmart shares dropped 1.5% to close at $56.41 on Tuesday.

