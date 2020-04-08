5 Stocks To Watch For April 8, 2020
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects RPM International Inc. (NYSE: RPM) to post quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $1.18 billion before the opening bell. RPM shares gained 1.4% to $63.30 in after-hours trading.
- GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNMK) raised its sales guidance for 2020. GenMark said it now expects FY20 sales of $112 million to $122 million, up from earlier estimates of $100 million to $110 million. GenMark Diagnostics shares climbed 30.4% to $5.87 in the after-hours trading session.
- PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSMT) reported a 17.1% rise in its net merchandise sales in March, while same-store sales increased 15.7%. PriceSmart is expected to release its quarterly results after the closing bell today. Analysts are expecting the company to have earned $0.81 per share on revenue of $895.46 million in the latest quarter. PriceSmart shares dropped 1.5% to close at $56.41 on Tuesday.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor
- Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE: LEVI) reported stronger-than-expected results for its first quarter on Tuesday. Levi Strauss shares gained 2.3% to $12.28 in the after-hours trading session.
- Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) announced plans to furlough all non-essential workers in the United States. The company also disclosed that all employees across the company will take temporary pay cuts that are expected to last until at least the end of June. Tesla shares rose 0.3% to $547.02 in the after-hours trading session.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas