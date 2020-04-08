Market Overview

Earnings Scheduled For April 8, 2020

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 08, 2020 4:41am   Comments
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE: MSM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1 per share on revenue of $789.68 million.
  • RPM International Inc. (NYSE: RPM) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $1.18 billion.
  • Teligent, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLGT) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $19.51 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSMT) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.81 per share on revenue of $895.46 million.
  • Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RELL) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $41.40 million.

Posted-In: Earnings ScheduledEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets

